Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 101.145.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 78.50.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 36 ticks and trading at 131.28.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 81 ticks Lower and trading at 4139.25.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1998.80. Gold is 10 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower. .

Possible challenges to traders today

HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 18 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/24/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/24/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the Bonds and Gold were Higher, and this usually reflects a Down day. The markets however had other Ideas as the Dow traded 66 points Higher, the S&P 4 points but the Nasdaq dropped 35. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we had no economic news whatsoever to drive the markets either Higher or Lower. We chose the Downside as The Bonds and Gold were Higher and this usually reflects a Dow Day. The markets veered to the Upside with the exception of the Nasdaq exchange which traded Lower. Today we have much more economic news than we did yesterday with the Home Price Index, New Home Sales and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. Perhaps these reports will put the markets on it's proper path, but as in all things only time will tell.