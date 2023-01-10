US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 102.960.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 75.20.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 12 ticks and trading at 129.17.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 13 ticks Lower and trading at 3910.50.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1879.60. Gold is 18 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Shanghai exchanges which are lower. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. Major.

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 9 AM EST. Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 1:45 PM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 1:45 PM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 1:45 PM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/09/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/09/23

Bias

Yesterday gave the markets an Upside bias a s both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Monday morning, and this usually represents an Upside Day. The markets had other ideas as the Dow dropped 113 points and the S&P lost 3, the Nasdaq closed Higher by 66. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we viewed the markets in the AM, they were correlated to the Upside hence our upside bias. The markets traded Higher all morning long into early afternoon and then the markets gravitated to teh Downside and traded Lower till 4 PM with the exception of the Nasdaq. Why and how did tis happen? Whenever you have a day that the markets traded Higher by 700 points, there is always the real prospect that traders will want to take money off the table and book profits. We suspect that this is what occurred yesterday.