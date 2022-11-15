US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 105.885.
Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 85.45.
Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Up 28 ticks and trading at 124.17.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 108 ticks HIgher and trading at 3993.00.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1779.40. Gold is 25 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London and Paris exchanges which are Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
Empire State Mfg. Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major. PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major. Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST, Major FOMC Member Cook Speaks at 9 AM EST. Major. FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 10 AM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9 AM and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/14/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/14/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of market correlation. The markets veered to the Downside and didn't look back. The Dow dropped 211 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market, and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Well President Biden finally had his meeting with Chinese President Xi at the G20 conference in Bali, Indonesia today and from what was gathered it go especially well for the United States. The markets reflected this today as the indices all lost ground. From our perspective we kept a Neutral bias. Remember that with a Neutral bias the markets could go anywhere and often does. Today we have more on the economic news front. We have PPI, Core PPI and the Empire State Manufacturing Index; all of which are major and market movers.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
