US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 105.885.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 85.45.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Up 28 ticks and trading at 124.17.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 108 ticks HIgher and trading at 3993.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1779.40. Gold is 25 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London and Paris exchanges which are Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Empire State Mfg. Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major. PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major. Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST, Major FOMC Member Cook Speaks at 9 AM EST. Major. FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9 AM and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/14/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/14/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of market correlation. The markets veered to the Downside and didn't look back. The Dow dropped 211 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market, and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well President Biden finally had his meeting with Chinese President Xi at the G20 conference in Bali, Indonesia today and from what was gathered it go especially well for the United States. The markets reflected this today as the indices all lost ground. From our perspective we kept a Neutral bias. Remember that with a Neutral bias the markets could go anywhere and often does. Today we have more on the economic news front. We have PPI, Core PPI and the Empire State Manufacturing Index; all of which are major and market movers.