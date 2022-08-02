US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 105.345.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Down at 93.48.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 27 ticks and trading at 145.17.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 110 ticks Lower and trading at 4093.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1790.30. Gold is 26 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of Singapore which is fractionally Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower as well with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange.

Possible challenges to traders today

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. Major.

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 6:45 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/01/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/01/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of market correlation Monday morning. The markets veered to the downside although not by much. The Dow closed 47 points Lower, and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we saw no normalcy at all in the markets. The indices themselves were trading Lower yesterday morning but the USD and the Bonds were also trading Lower and that doesn't spell correlation. So, we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias and the markets meandered all session long between positive and negative territory. Finally at the session's end the markets closed Lower. Today we are light on economic news so the markets will rely on its devices. Could this change?