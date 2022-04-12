US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 100.110.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 97.23.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 7 ticks and trading at 141.27.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 3 ticks Higher and trading at 4409.75.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1957.00. Gold is 88 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is Major.

CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism. This is Major.

FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 12:10 PM. This is Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/11/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/11/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Monday morning. The markets veered to the Downside as the Dow dropped 413 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we didn't see much in the way of correlation. The indices were Lower Monday morning as was the USD and the Bonds. Ordinarily, we should have seen the Bonds and the USD trading up, but that wasn't the case. As such we gave the markets a Neutral bias as all instruments except Gold was trading Lower. Today we have much more on the docket in terms of economic news. CPI, Core CPI, FOMC Member Brainerd speaking, these are all major. Will they pull the markets in an upward direction? Only time will tell.