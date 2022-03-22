US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 98.730.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Down at 107.85.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 19 ticks and trading at 149.01.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 56 ticks Lower and trading at 4466.25.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1925.40. Gold is 41 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa.Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is fractionally Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 10:35 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/21/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 03/21/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see any semblance of Market Correlation Monday morning. The bonds and the USD were trading Lower, yet the indices were pointed Lower. The Dow dropped 202 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the news on the Ukraine front wasn't good as there doesn't seem to be any end to this crisis and it appears as though Russia won't back down until they have conquered all of that country. The markets themselves flip flop between positive and negative territory. We gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias because the indices didn't seem to have any sense of direction. Today we have abit more news than yesterday. We have Richmond Manufacturing Index and an FOMC Member speaking, both of which are major and proven market movers.