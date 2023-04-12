MARKETS
US equities are higher on Wednesday because of a better-than-expected March CPI reading, the latest sign that inflation may moderate and prompt further dovish discussion of the Fed's path from here.
Headline inflation fell more than expected, while the core held relatively steady. Still, composition matters in that monthly shelter inflation fell sharply, which triggered a temporary bout of dovish mayhem across broader markets.
But SVB changes the way the Fed looks at incoming inflation data. Even though limited data is available, it's convincing enough to suggest negative credit impulse is building. So when taken together with the softer inflation print, it could make Fed officials hesitant about even a May hike. But for sure, it lowers the bar for a June pause and likely a long one after that so the Fed can gauge the objective economic impact of tighter credit against the still lofty inflation metrics. Hence the Fed is likely one and done, at least for now.
While perhaps not the immediate ideal mix to signal all aboard the rally wagon with inflation running at 5 % and weaker credit impulse expected to do the more heavy lifting. Still, the CPI data is the latest piece of the puzzle, suggesting that the Fed is progressing in its war against inflation. And comes “fast on the heels” of signs that previous Fed hikes are rebalancing the labour market favourable for a soft landing. Indeed this is good news for the soft landing camp as the inflation shock has ended, even as the focus now turns more intently to the path forward for the Fed.
This week, we get further insight into the inflation and growth outlook with the March PPI reading later Thursday and March Retail Sales on Friday.
Growth remains topical for markets, especially after banking stress in March. Hence the dust is far from settling.
FOREX
Overall the anticipated policy remix cements the challenging list of factors weighing down the US dollar. The most critical change for the framework is that in the wake of SVB, tighter lending standards can substitute for rate hikes.
Substituting lending standards for rate hikes has the opposite effect of raising the dollar's risk-free rate, which tends to stunt incoming investment stateside and hurt the US dollar.
The more significant the drag on US growth from restricted bank lending, the more dovish the Fed can be in its fight against inflation, which could weaken the dollar even further.
OIL
With oil traders emboldened by the OPEC PUT, along with recent data showing that China's infrastructure boom may already be taking off as construction activity surged in March to its higher level in over a decade, suggesting more barrels are getting burned in China, oil prices are doing well. But prices moved even higher overnight, supported by weaker US dollar post-CPI data which should create an FX-driven tailwind through import channels.
GOLD
With latent recession risk at 50 %, gold could move higher on the net. However, it may be more of a slow grind than a continued spike. In our view, it will be challenging for gold to move sustainably above $2050/ oz without a Fed cutting rates in a US recession scenario that sees it pivot towards growth support.
Although this view continues to flip as quickly as pancakes at the Pancake House, with the S&P 500 making decent headroom above 4100, it supports the soft landing crew and is less bullish for gold.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking at 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure Premium
EUR/USD posted the highest daily close in a year but remained below 1.1000. The outlook looks positive for the Euro as the US Dollar remains under pressure following US consumer inflation data and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD prints fresh weekly highs after FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2500, holding firm to daily gain after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of the March meeting, containing no surprises. The US Dollar remains under pressure after softer-than-expected CPI data from the US.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
US March CPI: Glass half something
Bottom line: Inflation still remains too hot for the Fed's liking. The core CPI has been above 5% YoY for 16 consecutive months, and over the first three months of 2023, core consumer prices have risen at an equally hot 5.1% rate.