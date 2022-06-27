US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 103.730.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 107.80.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 21 ticks and trading at 135.12.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 66 ticks Higher and trading at 3934.00.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1840.20. Gold is 99 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Durable Goods Orders at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Durable Goods Orders is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Pending Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 06/24/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 06/24/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower and that is typically a good sign for an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 823 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Friday was tenuous as we had political news that could have affected the markets in a negative way but didn't. Two Supreme Court decisions came out one on Thursday regarding gun control and the other on Friday overturning Roe v Wade. The markets remained resilient and continued its upward journey as suggested. New Home Sales came out at 10 AM Friday that far exceeded expectation and we think that this had a positive effect on the markets overall. Time will tell if this upward trend continues.