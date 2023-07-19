Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 99.950.

Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 75.80.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 18 ticks and trading at 127.11.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 9 ticks Higher and trading at 4590.00.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1978.80. Gold is 20 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng Exchange which is Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders

Housing Starts are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Building Permits are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:45 AM EST as the S&P Moved Higher around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:45 AM and the ZN started its Downward descent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:45 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/18/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/18/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias but the markets had other plans. The Dow leapt Higher by about 367 points and the other indices rallied Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So, Tuesday gave us all these economic reports yet unfortunately they did not meet expectation. Despite that the fact the markets rose on Tuesday. The Dow Leapt Higher by triple digits and the other indices gained ground as well. We suspect that the Smart Money had their hand in this as they've been known to do this. Today we do not have the number of economic reports that we had yesterday. Today we have Housing Starts and Building Permits as well as Crude Oil Inventories. Housing Starts and Building Permits are real estate related and can drive the markets Higher or Lower depending on results.