US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 97.950.
Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 106.44.
Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 6 ticks and trading at 148.24.
Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 60 ticks Lower and trading at 4610.50.
Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1925.30. Gold is 73 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
ADP Non-Farm Employment Change at 8:15 AM EST. Major.
-
Final GDP q/q is out at 8:39 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Final GDP Price Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member George Speaks is out at 1 PM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/29/22.
S&P - Jun 2022 - 03/29/22.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside Day as the USD and the Bonds were both trading Lower yesterday and that usually portends to an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Higher by 338 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday morning when we awoke, we could sense the indices headed for an upside day. Correlation to the Upside looked very good as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower and that usually signifies an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as all the indices closed Higher and gained ground. The reason we suspect that this occurred is a report that the Russians and Ukrainians are starting to open up dialogue which the world hopes will lead to a possible ceasefire. Let's face it folks, no one wants a war especially one that has the possibility of a global conflict. Today we have GDP numbers as well as ADP Employment numbers. It is hoped that his could propel the markets even Higher
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
