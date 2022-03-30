US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 97.950.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 106.44.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 6 ticks and trading at 148.24.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 60 ticks Lower and trading at 4610.50.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1925.30. Gold is 73 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change at 8:15 AM EST. Major.

Final GDP q/q is out at 8:39 AM EST. This is Major.

Final GDP Price Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member George Speaks is out at 1 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/29/22.

S&P - Jun 2022 - 03/29/22.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside Day as the USD and the Bonds were both trading Lower yesterday and that usually portends to an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Higher by 338 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning when we awoke, we could sense the indices headed for an upside day. Correlation to the Upside looked very good as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower and that usually signifies an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as all the indices closed Higher and gained ground. The reason we suspect that this occurred is a report that the Russians and Ukrainians are starting to open up dialogue which the world hopes will lead to a possible ceasefire. Let's face it folks, no one wants a war especially one that has the possibility of a global conflict. Today we have GDP numbers as well as ADP Employment numbers. It is hoped that his could propel the markets even Higher