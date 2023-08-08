Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 102.305.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Down at 80.62.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 43 ticks and trading at 122.29.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 82 ticks Lower and trading at 4517.25.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1968.10. Gold is 19 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher as well. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Singapore and Nikkei exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Harker Speaks at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10 AM EST as the S&P moved Higher around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN started its Downward descent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/07/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/07/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as it was correlated that way, the markets didn't disappoint as the Dow soared 408 points and the other indices migrated Higher as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well Friday we witnessed a slid in the markets but today we saw a rebound. Why? Is it at all possible that the Smart Money decided it was time to go long or do they practice market correlation techniques as well? The markets were in fact correlated to the Upside yesterday as Crude, the Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower Monday morning and that usually represents an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as all the major indices closed Higher yesterday as we had predicted. Today we have far more economic reports than yesterday with Trade Balance and Small Business INdex leading the charge. Will this change market direction? Only time will tell...