US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 102.320.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 73.34.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 7 ticks and trading at 130.04.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 15 ticks Lower and trading at 4003.50.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1956.90. Gold is 31 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a Low at around 10:15 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:15 AM and the ZN continued its downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10:15 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 3/27/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 3/27/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower Monday morning and that usually reflects an Upside Day and that is usually indicative of an Upside Day. The markets mainly agreed as the Dow closed Higher by 195 points, the S&P by 7 but the Nasdaq closed Lower by 55. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, yesterday it seemed as though the markets would veer completely to the Upside as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower and that usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets almost achieved this as the Dow and the S&P rose but the Nasdaq fell. The main driver for the markets yesterday was the news that First Citizens Bank was buying Silicon Valley Bank. That took the bank run scare out of the markets for at least the time being. Today we have more news than yesterday so perhaps this might move the markets to the Upside but as in all things, only time will tell.