US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 106.980.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Down at 95.85.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up over 30 ticks and trading at 141.24.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 44 ticks Lower and trading at 3990.25.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1723.40. Gold is 100 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/21/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/21/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see correlation between the USD and the Bonds. The Dow closed Higher by 162 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets closed Higher despite the economic news being reported wasn't too stellar. Unemployment Claims came in at the highest level since November coming is at 251,000 versus 240,000 expected. Philly Fed Manufacturing Index came at minus 12.1; yes, that was minus 12.1. Still the markets prevailed making this the third day in row that the markets traded to the Upside. Today we have Flash Services and Flash Manufacturing PMI, both of which are major.