US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 105.970.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 98.36.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 18 ticks and trading at 142.19.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 102 ticks Higher and trading at 4099.00.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1775.60. Gold is 64 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex which is Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Employment Cost Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Personal Income is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM. Not Major.

Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM. Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/28/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/28/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. Both the USD and the Bonds were pointed Lower as was the Dow. The markets veered to the upside as the Dow leaped Higher by 332 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning we saw a very confused market as the USD and the Bonds were pointed Lower as was the Dow. In a true correlated market, we would have seen the USD and the Bonds pointed Higher. Advanced GDP was reported which showed a decline for the second consecutive quarter and all morning long the pundits were saying that this wasn't a recession, due to the strong Labor market. The Labor market will only remain strong as long as there is demand for goods and services; when and if that falls off things will change. The Fed needs to be concerned about tightening too aggressively as that will kill both inflation and demand. But it will also encourage job and manpower reductions.