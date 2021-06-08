Stock markets remain in stubborn mood, with a mixed picture prevailing across the US and Europe today.

If today’s JOLTS numbers in the US aren’t an indication of an economy that is rebounding strongly then it is hard to know what is. Job openings hit 9.2 million in April, the highest level on record and up 100% year-on-year. Markets however have received the news in petulant mood, with US indices enjoying only small gains in most cases, and the Dow staying in the red for the time being. While upside in stocks has been limited of late, the downside hasn’t received any traction either and a weakening in US Treasury yields has played a part here. We are a long way from a full-blown reversal in yields, and a strong CPI number could change the game entirely, but for now the diminishing attractions of bonds have aided stocks in their quest to hold their ground, and have proven very helpful indeed for the Nasdaq 100, which has steadily recovered in recent sessions.

The US dollar continues to attempt a recovery from two days of losses, but until the CPI reading arrives it looks like dollar bulls will have a tough time sustaining a bounce. Financial conditions remain tighter in Europe than the US, which should continue to weigh on the greenback, but as ever investors are determined to keep an eye on inflation, in the hope that a spark can be found to reignite the gains of earlier in the year.