Notes/observations

- China PBOC cut monthly 1-year and 5-year LPR rates by 10bps, overnight, stimulating broad market disappointment that recent PBOC measures were not supportive and sufficient enough to stimulate growth.

- Germany May PPI registered slowest pace in ~2 years as country remains in a technical recession.

- UK assets remain fixated on tomorrows May CPI reading and Thursdays BoE decision. Short end of the yield curve continues to advance, albeit slower than recent days, 2YR hit a fresh 15-year high as focus remains on a pressured mortgage market.

- US cash equity markets to begin trading for the week, following a market closure yesterday in recognition of ‘Juneteenth’.

- Fed futures currently price 74% chance for 25bps rate hike at July 26th's FOMC decision ahead of Powell's two-days testimony this week.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng under-performing at -1.5%. EU indices are -0.8% to 0.0%. US futures are -0.4% to -0.5%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent +1.1%, WTI +0.3%, TTF +4.7%; Crypto: BTC +1.3%, ETH +0.2%.

Asia

- China PBOC Monthly 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) Setting cut the rates by 10bps to 3.55% and 4.20% respectively (as expected). Markets wanted more to help support the property market.

- RBA June Minutes saw the Board considered two options of either pause or 25bps hike. Arguments were "finely balanced" but decided case for immediate hike was stronger.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki stressed that the recent US FX Report reflected close communication (**Reminder: US removed Japan from its 'monitoring list’).

Europe

- ECB's de Guindos (Spain) reiterated inflation to ease but core might not fall so quickly.

- ECB's Stournaras (Greece) stated that could not exclude further rate hike and reiterated stance that Council remained data-dependent. Definitely close to the end of the tightening cycle. Saw peak rate being maintained for at least six month.

- BOE said to implement a new stress test that would examine the strength of the financial system.

Americas

- President Biden's message passed by Sec Blinken to China Pres Xi stressed that the US did not seek new Cold War; Biden believed China and US were responsible to manage ties. US/China relations were on the right trail and felt progress had been made during Blinken’s China visit.

- Jun NAHB Housing Market Index registered its 6th straight improvement and 1st reading above 50 reading since July 2022 (55 v 51e).

- Chile Central Bank left Overnight Rate Target unchanged (as expected) with vote being 3-2. Dissenters sought a 50bps rate cut.

Ukraine

- President Biden said Russia Pres Putin's threat on using tactical nuclear weapons is 'real'.

- Ukraine Dep Defense Min said it is "difficult to advance", as Ukraine must prepare for a "tough duel" and that the "biggest blow" in Ukraine's offensive is yet to come.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.33% at 460.52, FTSE +0.04% at 7,591.64, DAX -0.76% at 16,077.75, CAC-40 -0.38% at 7,286.59, IBEX-35 +0.12% at 9,443.42, FTSE MIB -0.42% at 27,638.00, SMI -0.16% at 11,288.10, S&P 500 Futures -0.45%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open lower across the board, but some retraced in the early hours to trade mixed; better performing sectors include utilites and health care; sectors among those leading the way lower are materials and industrials; materials sector dragged by guidance cut from Lanxess; Lookers confirms to be acquired by Global Auto Holdings; reportedly EU regulators to launch formal investigation into Adobe’s takeover of Figma; Santhera licenses vamorlone to Catalyst in North America; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include FedEx.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Lookers [LOOK.UK] +32% (to be acquired).

- Financials: Saga plc [SAGA.UK] +3.0% (trading update).

- Healthcare: Sanofi [SAN.FR] +2.5% (Zantac claim by BI dismissed, in favor of Sanofi, decision final), Qiagen [QIA.DE] -1.0% (analyst action - reinstated at Equal-weight at Morgan Stanley).

- Industrials: Stellantis [STLA.NL] -1.0% (Stellantis/Foxconn JV to design and sell semiconductors for automotive industry).

- Technology: Software AG [SOW.DE] -2.0% (Silver Lake update on tender offer), Sartorius [SRT.DE] -0.5% (analyst action, multiple firms cut rating), Otello [OTEC.NO] +18.0% (Initiates 4.6M share buyback).

- Materials: Lanxess [LXS.DE] -15.0% (cuts Q2 Adj EBITDA and FY23 outlook due to 'very weak demand'), Covestro [1COV.DE] -6.0%, BASF [BAS.DE] -2.5% (sector weakness from Lanxess cut).

Speakers

- ECB's Rehn (Finland) noted that underlying inflation was easing only gradually.

- Finland Central Bank (BoF) updated its economic outlook which cut the 2023 GDP growth from -0.2% to -0.4% while maintaining 2024 GDP growth at 0.9% and 2025 GDP growth at 1.5%.

- Swedish National Financial Management Authority (ESV) Budget Forecasts raised the 2023 GDP forecast from -1.2% to -0.6%.

- Turkey Govt Min stated that it would increase minimum wage by 34% to TRY11,402 from TRY8,500 per month.

Currencies/fixed income

- Risk appetite took a back seat as markets continue to show some concern over weak Chinese growth. PBoC continued to cut various operational rates with the LPR being the latest. To date Chinese stimulus measures have underwhelmed. Dealers thought the 5-year LPR cut of 10bps was not sufficient to brush away concerns over the property market in China. CNY currency fell to 7-month lows in the Asian session.

- AUD currency was softer as RBA's Jun Minutes of its surprise rate hike noted that the decision was “finely balanced”.

- EUR/USD drifted higher toward 1.0950 while USD/JPY hit a 7-month high above 142 area.

- GBP/USD just under the 1.28 level ahead of Thursday BOE rate decision. The UK May CPI reading comes out ahead of the rate decision and dealers believe a hotter inflation reading could prompt a 50bps rate hike.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland May Unemployment Rate: 9.0 v 6.7% prior.

- (DE) Germany May PPI M/M: -1.4% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.7%e.

- (CH) Swiss May Trade Balance (CHF): 5.5B v 2.6B prior; Real Exports M/M: % v -5.2% prior; Real Imports M/M: % v -3.3% prior; Watch Exports Y/Y: % v 6.8% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa May Leading Indicator: 110.3 v 111.5 prior.

- (TW) Taiwan May Export Orders Y/Y: -17.6% v -21.4%e (9th straight decline).

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Current Account Balance: €4.0B v €31.2B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong May CPI Composite Y/Y: 2.0% v 1.9%e.

- (IT) Italy Apr Current Account Balance: -€1.5B v +€3.7B prior.

- (GR) Greece Apr Current Account Balance: -€1.8B v -€2.4B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Apr Construction Output M/M: -0.4% v -1.7% prior; Y/Y: +0.2% v -0.7% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR7.0T vs. IDR7.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (UK) DMO sold £3.75B in new 4.50% Jun 2028 Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.932% v 3.958% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.39x v 2.60x prior; Tail: 0.7bps v 0.4bps prior.

Looking ahead

- (IL) Israel June 12-month CPI Forecast: No est v 3.0% prior.

- (MX) Mexico CitiBanamex Survey of Economists.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell E€5.5B in 2.8% Jun 2025 Schatz.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2035, 2037 and 2053 bonds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal May PPI M/M: No est v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v -0.9% prior.

- 06:00 (US) Fed’s Bullard in Barcelona.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM sells €B vs. €1.1B indicated in 6-month Bills.

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Apr Retail Sales M/M: 0.2%e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 2.5%e v 2.5% prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 13.00%.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) May Housing Starts: 1.400Me v 1.401M prior; Building Permits: 1.425Me v 1.417M prior (revised from 1.416M).

- 08:30 (US) Jun Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Regional Index: No est v -16.0 prior.

- 09:40 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Thedeen.

- 10:30 (LT) ECB's Simkus (Lithuania).

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 11:45 (US) Fed’s Williams.

- 12:00 (CO) Colombia Apr Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 0.2%e v 1.6% prior.

- 14:10 (ES) ECB’s De Guindos (Spain) at ceremony.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea May PPI Y/Y: No est v 1.6% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: No est v -3.1% prior.

- 20:00 (KR) South Korea June 1-20th Day Exports Y/Y: No est v -16.1% prior; Imports Y/Y: No est v -15.3% prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia May Westpac Leading Index M/M: No est v -0.03% prior.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 1-year and 7-year bonds.