This week may be one of the most important of the year considering the intensity of macro events and as the US earning season picks up with Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft who will publish their Q2 2023 figures. Secondly, this week will be rich in PMI data from the world's largest economies which has been a highly followed data point in this uncertain time for many central banks. Speculation of when the rate hikes will end continues but it seems like some economies such as the UK are taking longer than expected to show the results of the policies. US indices will definitely be worth keeping an eye on, particularly as there is an expected rebalancing taking place in the Nasdaq, which recently pulled back from its highs, to reduce the weight of the biggest companies and which has caused some turmoil especially among ETF investors. Needless to say, the stocks publishing their results will be the most exposed to potential volatility but for several of them the year has been incredibly positive and it will be interesting to see if this performance will continue into the second part of the year. On the other hand, a major upset could be the cause of a noticeable reversal for indices which many have been expecting for quite some time.
Brent manages to remain above $80
Oil prices have been increasingly volatile lately as both demand and supply prospects continue to be unclear and while the potential of a recession continues to loom over major economies. Despite this, the price has managed to recover lately and return above the key $80 level after recent news from OPEC regarding production cuts sparked some optimism related to the prices of the commodity. The price of Brent is up over 13% from the lows reached at the end of June and while it has tested the current area already, it may prove to be a challenge to break through it. If it fails to do so we could be seeing a new pullback while a continuation of the upward move may signal a widespread change in sentiment.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
