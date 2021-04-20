European markets have been hit hard, with rising global Covid cases serving as a reminder of how mutations could derail the recovery. Meanwhile, improved jobs data has helped the pound, but comes to the detriment of the FTSE 100.
- Markets tumble as Covid fears dent sentiment
- GBP strength hurts FTSE 100
- UK jobs market improvements lift the pound
European markets have been hit hard today, with rising global coronavirus cases serving as a timely reminder that the pandemic is far from over despite recent vaccination progress. Traders appear to be caught between the optimism of a gradual reopening at home and pessimism over the growth in more worrying strains around the world. Despite a rise in vaccinations throughout Europe and the US, those nations are relative outliers rather than the norm. With just 6% of the world having received a vaccine dose, the risk of further mutations remains too high to ignore.
Risk-off sentiment seen throughout financial markets has done little to boost the US dollar, with the greenback falling into six-week low today. Instead we have seen the Japanese yen provide the basis for any risk-off momentum, with USDJPY turning lower to build on recent losses. Unfortunately, the dollar decline has helped spark a sharp rise for GBPUSD, with the highly internationalised FTSE 100 suffering as a result. A welcome decline in UK unemployment and jobless claims helped boost sentiment for the pound, but that strength does little to help bolster the weakening FTSE. Losses across the travel sector have seen the likes of IAG, FirstGroup, and Carnival lose ground.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.2050 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, losing some of its gains as the dollar shrugs off the fresh drop in yields and rises. European regulators said the benefits of J&J's vaccine outweigh the risks.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures
GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775
XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.
Ethereum price on cusp of massive breakout if key level holds
Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.