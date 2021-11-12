Markets are largely flat in early trade, with German wholesale inflation pushing into its highest levels since 1974. In the UK, AstraZeneca has been easing back despite plans to profit from the vaccine.
-
European markets tread water as German wholesale prices continue to rise.
-
Dollar rally eases off for now.
-
AstraZeneca weakening despite plan to start profiting from vaccine.
European markets have seen a somewhat uninspiring start to the day, with indices largely treading water despite a tick into record highs from the French CAC. On a morning largely devoid of major economic releases, we have seen a fresh reminder of the underlying inflationary pressure on businesses and consumers after German wholesale selling prices reached 15.2% year-on-year. Recent Chinese and US inflation readings have brought concern from investors, with the dollar gaining ground as a result. The fact that German wholesale prices have reached the highest level since 1974 highlights that European businesses are clearly under the same price pressures experienced in the US and China.
This morning has seen some of the recent price action reverse, with sharp gains in precious metals and the dollar easing back in early trade. The upside seen for the dollar has brought the likes of EURUSD and GBPUSD into long-term multi-month lows. However, with the weekend approaching we appear to be seeing some profit taking off the back of some big moves.
AstraZeneca has seen little enthusiasm for their plan to shift into a strategy of ‘modest profitability’ for their vaccine product, with the company hoping to strike new deals at a more advantageous price. Coming off the back of a nine-month period that brought $2.2 billion of vaccine sales, shareholders are clearly looking for the firm to boost the earnings outlook after EPS fell short of expectations.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 41 points lower, at 35,962.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength Premium
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1450, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the uptick in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold consolidates above $1,850 ahead of US data Premium
Gold snaps six-day uptrend but stays on course to post the biggest weekly gains since May. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around the multi-day top. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures, China headlines will be in focus.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.