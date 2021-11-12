Markets are largely flat in early trade, with German wholesale inflation pushing into its highest levels since 1974. In the UK, AstraZeneca has been easing back despite plans to profit from the vaccine.

European markets tread water as German wholesale prices continue to rise.

Dollar rally eases off for now.

AstraZeneca weakening despite plan to start profiting from vaccine.

European markets have seen a somewhat uninspiring start to the day, with indices largely treading water despite a tick into record highs from the French CAC. On a morning largely devoid of major economic releases, we have seen a fresh reminder of the underlying inflationary pressure on businesses and consumers after German wholesale selling prices reached 15.2% year-on-year. Recent Chinese and US inflation readings have brought concern from investors, with the dollar gaining ground as a result. The fact that German wholesale prices have reached the highest level since 1974 highlights that European businesses are clearly under the same price pressures experienced in the US and China.

This morning has seen some of the recent price action reverse, with sharp gains in precious metals and the dollar easing back in early trade. The upside seen for the dollar has brought the likes of EURUSD and GBPUSD into long-term multi-month lows. However, with the weekend approaching we appear to be seeing some profit taking off the back of some big moves.

AstraZeneca has seen little enthusiasm for their plan to shift into a strategy of ‘modest profitability’ for their vaccine product, with the company hoping to strike new deals at a more advantageous price. Coming off the back of a nine-month period that brought $2.2 billion of vaccine sales, shareholders are clearly looking for the firm to boost the earnings outlook after EPS fell short of expectations.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 41 points lower, at 35,962.