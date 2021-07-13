Another strong inflation reading out of the US raises questions over the Fed’s tightening outlook. Nonetheless, with US investment banks continuing to flourish, there is a feeling that the strong economic outlook should help the financial sector in the months ahead.
- Markets tread water as inflation concerns stifle gains
- Inflation spike fails to incite major anxiety despite potential monetary impact
- UK banks continue to lag their US counterparts
European indices have been largely treading water today, with a sharp rise in US inflation driving GBPUSD lower to offset some of the fears around a more hawkish stance at the Fed. With both core and headline inflation outstripping expectations, the core reading of 4.5% is perhaps the most notable given that it removes the kind of volatile aspects that the Fed could use to explain away such a rise. Instead, we are seeing prices continue to push higher in a move that many will believe could undermine the view that this is simply a transitory rise in prices. Nonetheless, the relatively muted market reaction does highlight the fact that many have growth accustomed to the idea of near-term inflation, with the threat of a hawkish Fed seemingly disregarded for now. Nonetheless, while markets remain somewhat optimistic that near-term inflation will be fleeting in nature, there is a very real risk that elevated prices persist to the point that the Fed is forced to shorten the timescales associated with the firstrate rise. One key signal of where prices will move comes from the price of key commodities, with the recent collapse in lumber highlighting how producers could soon lower prices to reflect this chance in costs.
We have seen precious little upside for the UK banks despite the Bank of England’s decision to remove restrictions on dividend payouts. Following on from a similar ruling in the US, this shift highlights the growing feeling that the economic implications have been largely overcome. With the government support falling away, banks in the UK do continue to play a role in enabling economic stability in the move back towards ‘normality’. With covid hospitalisations on the rise, there is a risk that the health system becomes overwhelmed and another bout of restrictions imposed. The outperformance of US banks has come into view once again today, with blockbuster earnings from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs highlighting the importance of an investment division. The retail focus of UK listed banks does raise questions over their growth prospects compared with the big Wall Street names.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
