Markets start off on a hesitance tone ahead of likely move to commence tapering at the FOMC. The airlines are enjoying a strong start to the day as Lufthansa shifts into profitability in Q3.
European markets tread water ahead of FOMC.
Central banks in focus as the Fed prepared to begin tapering.
Airlines are on the rise as Lufthansa follows Ryanair in posting Q3 profits.
European markets have kicked off proceedings on a somewhat tentative tone, with markets drifting lower after the open. Today heralds the beginning of a three-day period that will see jobs and monetary policy dominate sentiment, with the Bank of England and Federal Reserve both expected to begin removing their accommodative position thanks to surging inflation. The Fed is widely expected to initiate its tapering phase today, as Powell leads the push to gradually withdraw the historic $120 billion per month asset purchase programme. With the FOMC likely to enact a monthly reduction of $15 billion, we are expecting to see the programme draw to a close in June 2022. There are some who will question whether the Fed will hold off given the weaker-than-expected GDP and payrolls data seen over the past month. Nonetheless, while growth has slowed after a bumper Q2 reading of 6.7%, payrolls weakness can be largely overlooked given the record number of vacancies seen in recent months. While many will be concerned that the actions of the Fed will have a detrimental impact upon the economy, this is more a case of trimming stimulus rather than tightening policy as is expected from the Bank of England. That willingness to recognise the continued support from the Fed is reflected in US equities this week, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq pushing into record highs yesterday.
Airline stocks are leading the way this morning, with the latest earnings data from Lufthansa lifting sentiment around the sector as a whole. Third-quarter numbers from Lufthansa have signalled a return to profits for the German airline, building on the similar news from Ryanair on Monday. With travel restrictions removed throughout much of Europe, there is a hope that this quarter will mark a turning point beyond which airlines can regain lost ground.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 20 points lower, at 36,032.
