General trend

- Oil and commodity currencies pare gains.

- Chinese airlines trade mixed.

- CN property and financial firms outperform.

- Japanese markets have muted reaction to China news, trading remains cautious after last week’s BOJ decision.

- Weak 2-year JGB auction.

- US equity FUTs rise.

- Is China still publishing daily COVID stats?.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 closed

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%.

- (JP) BOJ Nov Core CPI Y/Y: 2.9% v 2.7% prior [multi-year high].

- (JP) Japan Nov Annualized Housing Starts: 838K v 860Ke; Y/Y: -1.4% v +1.4%e.

- (JP) Japan said to be asking insurers to cover the Sakhalin 2 - Nikkei.

- (JP) Japan MOF sells ¥2.8T v ¥2.8T indicated in 0.005% 2-year JGBs: Avg Yield: +0.0430% v -0.029% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.78x v 4.03x prior [first positive yield since 2015].

- (JP) Japan expected to require negative coronavirus tests for Chinese arrivals as soon as by end of year - Press.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Need to spend time explaining defense funding and other funding.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Nov Retail Sales M/M: -1.1% V +0.2%E; Y/Y: 2.6% V 3.7%E [weakest y/y reading since Jul].

- (JP) Japan Nov Jobless rate: 2.5% V 2.6%E [matches the lowest since Mar 2020].

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.5%.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: Will speed up creation of military unit specialized in drone use.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) reserve management team expects the US dollar (USD) to rebound – South Korean press.

- (KR) South Korea Dec Consumer Confidence: 89.9 v 86.5 prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite opened +0.4%.

- (CN) China to remove all covid-related quarantine regulations and lift restrictions on international flights; effective from jan 8th, 2023; downgrades covid-19 from category A to category B disease.

- (CN) China CDC: Reports 1 COVID death in Sichuan on Mon [Dec 26th]; severe COVID cases +227 vs prior day.

- (CN) China revises 2021 GDP to 8.4% from 8.1% prior.

- (CN) China Nov YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: -3.6% v -3.0% prior.

- (CN) People’s Daily: China has 150K ICU beds [addresses concerns seen in the Western media].

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY194B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY173B prior; Sells CNY14B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY43B prior; Net inject CNY203B v net inject CNY207B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9546 v 6.9825 prior.

- (CN) China Oct smartphone shipments at 23.8M -27.2% y/y v -4.6% prior; Oct YTD shipments 215M -22% y/y - CAICT.

North America

- LUV: US Dept of transportation concerned about disproportionate cancellations and delays.

- Tesla [TSLA] China exec: Shanghai Gigafactory's assembly lines for Tesla vehicles are in an annual maintenance work period this week, but the production lines for other products including chargers still running.

Europe

- (RU) Russian First Dep PM Belousov: Exporters need USD/RUB around 70-80 [currently ~68.71].

- (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Dep Gov: Current Russian rouble (RUB) weakening will contribute to price increases.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.3%, ASX 200 closed , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite +0.8% ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.6%; Nasdaq100 +0.8%, Dax +0.7%; FTSE100 closed.

- EUR 1.0660-1.0630 ; JPY 133.18-132.63 ; AUD 0.6756-0.6722 ;NZD 0.6316-0.6258.

- Gold +0.5% at $1,812/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $80.06/brl; Copper +1.1% at $3.8535/lb.