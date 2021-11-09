Todays’ market summary

The Dollar weakening has not ceased currently

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently

Brent is edging lower currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today.

Gold prices are rising currently

Top daily news

Equity index futures are mixed currently after Wall Street edged higher to fresh records Monday buoyed by passage of a United States infrastructure spending bill. Tesla shares dropped 4.9% after Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that he would sell 10 per cent of his stake if users of the social media network approved, Facebook shares slid 0.74% on Monday underperforming market while the founder of a Chicago-based tech firm called Meta Company stated his company is going to court against Facebook alleging the social network stole its name and "livelihood" after it rebranded its name to Meta.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR/USD +0.01% GBP/USD +0.01% USD/JPY -0.24% AUD/USD -0.05%

The Dollar weakening has not ceased currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.2% on Monday as Federal Reserve officials on Monday expressed their concerns about possibility of more persistent inflation than previously expected but were divided on the timing of a rate increase.

GBP/USD joined EUR/USD’s continued advancing Monday as Sentix reported euro zone investors sentiment improved in November. Both euro and Pound are higher against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY continued retreating while AUD/USD reversed its sliding Monday. Both the Australian dollar and yen are higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.17% Nikkei Index -0.18% Hang Seng Index +0.12% Australian Stock Index 0.02%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently ahead of US producer prices report at 14:30 CET today. Stocks edged higher Monday and the three major Wall Street stock benchmarks notched fresh records, booking daily gains in the range of 0.1% to 0.3% that were limited by slumping Tesla shares.

European stock indexes are down currently after ending higher Monday led by basic resources shares. Asian indexes are mixed today with Nikkei leading losses despite report Japan's service sector sentiment index in October rose to its highest level in nearly eight years.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.02% WTI Crude -0.05%

Brent is edging lower currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed higher Monday after data showed over the weekend China’s export growth beat forecasts albeit slowed in October. US West Texas Intermediate WTI rose 0.84% but is lower currently. Brent gained 0.83% to $83.44 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.1%

Gold prices are rising currently. December gold added 0.6% to $1828 an ounce on Monday, the highest closing since early September.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.