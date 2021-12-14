US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.145.

Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Down at 71.28.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 162.12.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 40 ticks Lower and trading at 4649.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1783.80. Gold is 48 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is fractionally Higher. Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the German Dax which is fractionally Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is Major.

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/13/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/13/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as the futures didn't show any sign of correlation hence the Neutral bias which means the markets could go anywhere. The Dow dropped 320 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we first viewed the markets early Monday morning, we noticed that every instrument that we use for market correlation purposes were all trading Higher. Whenever you have a market that is complelty trading Higher, or for that matter Lower you do not have correlation. Hence the Neutral or Mixed bias yesterday. In this scenario it is best to let the markets dictate its direction and observe carefully. Do not do any buy and hold type strategies as you don't really know direction. Wait for the markets to give you better trading opportunities and they will. Just be patient.