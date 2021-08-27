US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 93.080.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Up at 68.52.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 164.01.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 56 ticks Higher and trading at 4480.50.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1798.20. Gold is 30 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim Wholesale Inventories is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Revised UOM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. Not Major.

Revised UOM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/26/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/26/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little evidence of Market Correlation Thursday morning. The markets gravitated to the Downside as the Dow dropped 192 point and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we called a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little evidence of correlation Thursday morning. The economic news that was released wasn't stellar. Preliminary GDP was Down and Unemployment Claims were up which isn't positive. There was an explosion at the the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and that wasn't positive either. Today we have a virtual tsunami of economic news and additionally Fed Chair Powell will speak at 10 AM EST and of course the markets will clamor to hear what he will say.