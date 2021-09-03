A slow start to the day in Europe comes as markets await the latest US jobs report. Meanwhile, services growth and retail sales have taken a step backwards in the eurozone.
FTSE 100 leads subdued start to the day.
Vaccines helping to ease health crisis for highly protected nations.
US jobs report brings key signal over potential Fed outlook.
The FTSE 100 is leading, in a largely unexciting start to the day, with traders clearly hesitant to take any significant positions ahead of what could be shaping up as an important US jobs report. The Chinese slowdown theme appears to be gathering pace this week, with the Caixin services PMI released overnight proving yet another signal of contraction in the sector. This highlights the risks involved with the spread of the Delta variant, with countries seemingly needing to see around 60-70% of the population vaccinated to keep a lid on Covid deaths. Fortunately, we have seen deaths flatline or decline for highly vaccinated nations such as Portugal, Canada, Denmark, and Ireland. Nonetheless, a raft of economic data points out of Europe has signalled a slowdown in growth across services in the region. Notably, we saw a sharp 2.3% decline in eurozone retail sales, with non-food sales in particular bearing the brunt of that slump.
The impact of rising Covid cases and deaths in the US will come into focus today, as traders look towards the US jobs report with concern. Previous predictions of a decline in non-farm payrolls have been heightened after a disappointing ADP and contraction in the employment element of Wednesday’s ISM manufacturing PMI survey. Jerome Powell has clearly indicated that the Fed expects continued economic progress as they seek to lay out plans for a tapering programme. Beyond that, the Fed have a significantly more stringent criteria in mind for rate hikes, and the any weakness in today’s jobs report would likely highlight how such move would likely be some way off yet.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 44 points higher, at 35,488.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
