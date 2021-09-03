A slow start to the day in Europe comes as markets await the latest US jobs report. Meanwhile, services growth and retail sales have taken a step backwards in the eurozone.

FTSE 100 leads subdued start to the day.

Vaccines helping to ease health crisis for highly protected nations.

US jobs report brings key signal over potential Fed outlook.

The FTSE 100 is leading, in a largely unexciting start to the day, with traders clearly hesitant to take any significant positions ahead of what could be shaping up as an important US jobs report. The Chinese slowdown theme appears to be gathering pace this week, with the Caixin services PMI released overnight proving yet another signal of contraction in the sector. This highlights the risks involved with the spread of the Delta variant, with countries seemingly needing to see around 60-70% of the population vaccinated to keep a lid on Covid deaths. Fortunately, we have seen deaths flatline or decline for highly vaccinated nations such as Portugal, Canada, Denmark, and Ireland. Nonetheless, a raft of economic data points out of Europe has signalled a slowdown in growth across services in the region. Notably, we saw a sharp 2.3% decline in eurozone retail sales, with non-food sales in particular bearing the brunt of that slump.

The impact of rising Covid cases and deaths in the US will come into focus today, as traders look towards the US jobs report with concern. Previous predictions of a decline in non-farm payrolls have been heightened after a disappointing ADP and contraction in the employment element of Wednesday’s ISM manufacturing PMI survey. Jerome Powell has clearly indicated that the Fed expects continued economic progress as they seek to lay out plans for a tapering programme. Beyond that, the Fed have a significantly more stringent criteria in mind for rate hikes, and the any weakness in today’s jobs report would likely highlight how such move would likely be some way off yet.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 44 points higher, at 35,488.