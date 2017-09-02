Markets stutter as political fears loom

FTSE gains have dissipated at a time when political fears are becoming increasingly prominent. Will the increasing threat of Grexit become a thorn in the euro's side?

FTSE gains unwound by miners

Political fears shackling market sentiment

Grexit fears back in focus

FTSE gains have proved fleeting this morning, as the index turns red once more thanks to particularly bad performances from the mining sector. Losses across Anglo American, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Glencore all come despite relatively robust commodity valuations. The big story of the week has been the incessant gains for gold, which is taking a breather today. While this has provided a drag on the likes of Fresnillo, the current political uncertainty means we will likely see the bulls come back in soon enough.

The bullish sentiment that has dominated financial markets since Trump's victory seems to be wavering, as the lack of detail over any fiscal stimulus, coupled with a focus on his travel ban takes precedence. The impending political headwinds from Holland, France and Germany, alongside the ever present Greece, means there is an increasingly cloudy outlook ahead for traders, as reflected by recent market hesitancy.

Greece is coming back into the headlines recently, with the speculation over whether their debt is sustainable once more proving a hot topic. The fact of the matter is that at its inception, Greece's bailout seemed unlikely to ever be repaid in full; something the creditors probably realised at the time. With Christian Lindner, leader of Germany's Free Democratic Party, noting that Greece should leave the Eurozone to achieve a debt write-off, it seems a Grexit is coming back into the realms of possibility once more.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 3 points lower, at 20,051.