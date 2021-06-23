Weakness in UK PMI surveys have failed to undermine the FTSE 100, with the index largely consolidating around the open. Recent Fed fears have eased somewhat, with Powell attempting to allay hawkish fears. Meanwhile, the Delta-plus variant raises fears after emerging in India.

European markets tread water after mixed PMI releases.

Fed attempt to quell hawkish fears.

Delta-plus highlights ongoing risk of damaging mutations.

Another mixed start for European indices, with the FTSE 100 moderately outperforming the likes of the DAX and the CAC thanks to its ability to just about keep its head above water. Today is likely to be dominated by the release of PMI readings throughout the globe, but experiences throughout Australia, Japan, and Europe highlight a tough June after many surveys fell short. From a UK perspective, the decline in services growth is worrying, with exports falling for the second-consecutive month. One common theme appears the be the impact of rising prices, with input costs rising at the fastest pace in 13 years. While there are many differences between the West and China, it is clear that Chinese efforts to hinder the rise in commodity prices could also benefit businesses closer to home. While we saw both manufacturing and services PMI readings weaken in the UK, there are many aspects to be encouraged by, with employment continuing to remain buoyant, and the 12-month outlook remaining optimistic.

Fed efforts to quell negative sentiment seen in the wake of last week's FOMC meeting have brought some stability, with Jerome Powell allaying fears around rampant inflation and swift monetary tightening. However, while Powell stated that the Fed would not raise rates on inflation expectations alone, there is still a risk that continued upside in prices force the bank to tighten policy sooner than expected. While the UK had been concerned around the spread of the Delta variant, Indian accounts over the so-called ‘Delta plus’ spreading within the country raises questions over what the virus will ultimately become. With increased transmissibility and an ability to better overcome antibodies, the continued mutation of this coronavirus highlights how current projections for a global rebound are an absolute best-case scenario.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 46 points higher, at 33,992.