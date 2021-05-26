Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida has highlighted that the recovery could soon bring the need to taper asset purchases. Meanwhile, precious metals have continued to outperform, with falling yields helping to support the likes of gold and silver.

European markets in slow start.

Fed's Clarida heightens tapering talk.

Precious metals continue to outperform.

European markets have continued the somewhat indecisive theme seen overnight, with both the DAX and FTSE 100 trading largely flat this morning. Despite easing fears around the Indian Covid variant in the UK, we have seen the FTSE 100 continue to tread water. There has been a growing theme around Fed tapering taking shape of late, and commentary from Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida furthered the point that we could see the rate of asset purchases trimmed in the coming months. However, Clarida also reiterated the crucial view that while inflation has been moving sharply higher, this continues the be viewed as transitory in nature. For markets, the key question is just how long inflation needs to remain elevated for the Fed to no longer view them as temporary.

Rising inflation and falling treasury yields continue to benefit precious metals, with gold rising into a four-month high this morning. The experiences of 2008 highlight how the prolonged growth in the Fed balance sheet should allow for a drawn-out gold bull market well after the original economic collapse. However, with the Fed having acted at greater speed and size in comparison to 2008, the question for Gold bulls is just how long we will see the FOMC maintain their accommodative stance.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 102 points higher, at 34,414.