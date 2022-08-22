US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 108.305.

Energies: Sept '22 Crude is Down at 89.60.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 10 ticks and trading at 138.25.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 218 ticks Lower and trading at 4179.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1746.40. Gold is 165 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower except the Shanghai and Singapore exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

No real economic news to speak of.

Lack of major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 9:10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/19/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/19/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw little evidence of Market Correlation Friday morning. The Dow traded Lower by 292 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Friday morning, we saw little evidence of Market Correlation with possibly the exception of the USD. The USD was trading Higher Friday morning and that was normal as the indices were Lower. However, there was no other evidence of Market Correlation. Everything else including the indices was pointed Lower. IN a market such as this we need a bit more evidence for correlation purpose. Today as with Friday we have no economic news to drive the markets one way or the other. Could market direction change?