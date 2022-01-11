US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.885.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 79.34.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 12 ticks and trading at 155.23.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 88 ticks Higher and trading at 4683.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1804.40. Gold is 57 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Sensex and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is not Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major

FOMC Member George Speaks at 9:30 AM EST. Major.

Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/10/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/10/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Monday morning hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets drifted to the downside as the Dow dropped 163 points, the S&P 7 but the Nasdaq showed a gain of 7 All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It would appear as though the markets weren't done with the job number posted on Friday as they pretty much fell yesterday. Whereas some of this could be true, another concern is the looming crisis in the Ukraine as Russia is seeking to annex additional territory. You may recall that in 2013 Russia seized Crimea and now wants more. The US is dead set against this and is in talks with Russia to hopefully iron this out.