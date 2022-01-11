US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.885.
Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 79.34.
Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 12 ticks and trading at 155.23.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 88 ticks Higher and trading at 4683.00.
Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1804.40. Gold is 57 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Sensex and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. Currently, all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is not Major.
-
FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major
-
FOMC Member George Speaks at 9:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/10/22
S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/10/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Monday morning hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets drifted to the downside as the Dow dropped 163 points, the S&P 7 but the Nasdaq showed a gain of 7 All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
It would appear as though the markets weren't done with the job number posted on Friday as they pretty much fell yesterday. Whereas some of this could be true, another concern is the looming crisis in the Ukraine as Russia is seeking to annex additional territory. You may recall that in 2013 Russia seized Crimea and now wants more. The US is dead set against this and is in talks with Russia to hopefully iron this out.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, consolidating the bounce amid a broadly weaker US dollar. Treasury yields pull back from two-year highs ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde's speech, Powell’s Testimony awaited.
GBP/USD returns to 1.3600 area after renewing two-month tops
GBP/USD climbed to its strongest level in two months at 1.3620 in the early European session on Tuesday before retreating to the 1.3600 area. The modest dollar weakness ahead of Powell's nomination hearing seems to be allowing the pair to stay afloat in the positive territory.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.