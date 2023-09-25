Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 105.300.

Energies: Oct '23 Crude is Up at 90.26.

Financials: The Dec '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 31 ticks and trading at 115.30.

Indices: The Dec '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 12 ticks Lower and trading at 4358.50.

Gold: The Dec'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1943.50.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders

FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks at 6 PM EST. This is Major.

No real economic news to speak of.

Lack of Major Economic News

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9:40 AM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9:40 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9:40 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '23. The S&P contract is now Dec' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2023 - 9/22/23

S&P - Dec 2023 - 9/22/23

Bias

On Friday, we gave the markets an Upside bias as we felt the market was due for an Upside Day. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow dropped 107 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

The markets still didn't like outcome of the FOMC meeting as the indices continued to drop on Friday. The markets were due for a rebound, but the indices had other ideas. Today we have no economic news to drive the markets one way or another. We have an FOMC member speaking at 6 PM EST but this is long after the markets close so this will have no impact on today's session. Will the markets rebound today? As in all things only time will tell.