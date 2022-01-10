After what appeared to be a mixed Asian session, European indices started Monday's trading session attempting to regain some ground after significant fluctuations seen last week. While there is a lack of major data releases today, this week could be very important for investors as the US earning season begins and as we await Powell’s testimony related to his renomination as FED chair which has proven to be quite positive for markets this far. In addition, news regarding the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant could continue to significantly impact both stocks and commodities, which as of late have been increasingly uncertain assets.

Oil traders focus on OPEC production as prices fluctuate

As mentioned previously, oil prices have been increasingly volatile as uncertainty grows regarding the balance between supply and demand with OPEC on one side determining the production and rate of increase, while we’ve seen a situation of significant fluctuation in demand in the short term as news continues to noticeably impact prospects for oil. On the other hand, traders await reassurance from oil producing countries as some doubts have emerged regarding their ability to maintain an adequate supply as demand continues to rebound as a result of the post pandemic recovery. While there is also the possibility that the Iran nuclear talks could bring an increase of oil supply to the market, most traders are focusing on whether or not there could be actual shortages which could cause significant increases in price volatility and ultimately lead to a domino effect across various sectors.