After what appeared to be a mixed Asian session, European indices started Monday's trading session attempting to regain some ground after significant fluctuations seen last week. While there is a lack of major data releases today, this week could be very important for investors as the US earning season begins and as we await Powell’s testimony related to his renomination as FED chair which has proven to be quite positive for markets this far. In addition, news regarding the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant could continue to significantly impact both stocks and commodities, which as of late have been increasingly uncertain assets.
Oil traders focus on OPEC production as prices fluctuate
As mentioned previously, oil prices have been increasingly volatile as uncertainty grows regarding the balance between supply and demand with OPEC on one side determining the production and rate of increase, while we’ve seen a situation of significant fluctuation in demand in the short term as news continues to noticeably impact prospects for oil. On the other hand, traders await reassurance from oil producing countries as some doubts have emerged regarding their ability to maintain an adequate supply as demand continues to rebound as a result of the post pandemic recovery. While there is also the possibility that the Iran nuclear talks could bring an increase of oil supply to the market, most traders are focusing on whether or not there could be actual shortages which could cause significant increases in price volatility and ultimately lead to a domino effect across various sectors.
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 following last week's drop
Gold advanced beyond the key $1,800 resistance area during the European session on Monday but failed to attract buyers. Heightened odds for a Fed rate hike in March is lifting US T-bond yields and making it hard for the yellow metal to find demand.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.