A combination of 'risk appetite' sentiments fueled by hope around a 'helpful Fed' and banking sector problems put downward pressure on the US dollar over the weekend. Following the bankruptcy of three US banks Silvergate, Signature, Silicon Valley Bank (now we know that,First Republic Bank also joined) the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Secretary and the National Economic Council reached an agreement with banking regulators to ensure that clients would be able to withdraw their funds. As mentioned, another US bank may be facing collapse - First Republic Bank. This bank is trading 60% lower in the US premarket session and has significantly impacted moods on the markets following the European cash session open with the German Dax down over 3,25% from daily highs. Furthermore, this situation has also significantly impacted expectations for the upcoming Fed decision with many now expecting a 25bp hike when it seemed almost certain for some that the US central bank would raise rates by 50 bp previously. In any case, markets remain very reactive and susceptible to further developments and could continue to be volatile throughout the week as a major domino effect could cause widespread risk-off moods leading to further losses for stocks and riskier assets.
Oil prices pull back at the start of an uncertain week
Oil prices started the week with a significant downward move as both Brent and WTI are down over 2% as they approach their monthly lows while prospects of demand remain uncertain and as Russia continues to export its oil to several oil producing countries, further increasing supply on the markets. Furthermore, recent data from China shows that imports in January-February were 10.4 million barrels per day, 1 million bpd lower than November-December which may indicate that the country is still utilizing previously accumulated stocks. While investors remain focused on the potential collapse of several US banks, the situation on the oil market also continues to be very uncertain as the tight supply/demand balance could shift rapidly and lead to a potential rebound of prices or a continuation of the downward move which could see prices reach the lowest levels since the 23rd of February.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses below 1.0700 as risk-off flows return
EUR/USD is dropping back below 1.0700, trimming gains in the European session. Risk-off flows return and revive the US Dollar's safe-haven demand, dragging the pair. Investors weigh financial markets risk from SVB, Signature Bank fallout ahead of the US CPI data.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2100 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2100 in Monday's early European trading. The US Dollar is recovering ground amid the dovish shift in the Fed expectations and renewed risk aversion following the SVB fallout.
Gold price bulls are aiming for $1,890, amid softer US Dollar and falling yields
XAU/USD is surging higher in the last four days and is up around 1% on the day. Falling US Treasury yields have fueled the Gold price higher as the market is scaling out for any 50 bps rate hike possibility for the March FOMC Meeting.
USDC mayhem catalyzes recovery rally in Uniswap and Curve DAO
Circle’s stablecoin USDC’s depeg triggered massive uncertainty in the crypto ecosystem over the weekend. Traders rushed to decentralized exchanges Uniswap and Curve to exchange USDC for other digital assets.
Bank crisis hammers Fed hike expectations
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) went bust on Friday, around 44 hours after announcing that they would raise capital to fill in an almost $2 billion hole rich in US treasuries to pay their depositors.