Despite the record increase seen in daily covid-19 cases which has been concentrated in India, we are seeing a positive start to the first session of the week with most European indices trading higher following an upbeat Asian session. FTSE100, DAX and CAC40 are all up but tensions are rising amid reports of an out of control outbreak occurring in India which has sparked widespread uncertainty regarding the future of the economic recovery. Several countries including the US, UK and France have pledged to send help in order to try and contain the outbreak as those have been able to effectively make progress in the vaccination process, but while they may have it relatively under control, India accounted for over 40% of the almost 900,000 cases announced Friday the 23rd of April. As countries try to avoid the scenario in which the variant starts spreading, tensions are rising as any indication that further restrictions and lockdowns are coming could have a serious impact on the outlook of the already challenging economic recovery and with many governments hoping for some return to normal by the summer holidays, markets could react strongly to signs of a worsening situation.

Tesla earnings report in focus

As the Wall Street earning season continues, and after we have received many reports from big companies and major financial institutions, focus this week will be on the mega-cap companies in the US which includes Alphabet (Tuesday), Microsoft (Tuesday), Apple (Wednesday) , Facebook (Wednesday) and Amazon (Thursday). This week starts with Tesla’s earnings report which has high expectations on it and will surely be under focus as investors eye any signs of slowing down in the progress made by the company that was just recently added to the S&P500 at the end of 2020. Tesla is expected to report an EPS of 79 cents in the first quarter of 2021, up sharply from 23 cents in the year-ago quarter while the consensus revenue forecast for the quarter is at $10.29 billion, up 72% year-over-year. The report is expected after the US session and with shares up almost 35% since reaching a low of $540 at the beginning of March, any negative parameter could have a larger than expected impact on the stock.