Despite the record increase seen in daily covid-19 cases which has been concentrated in India, we are seeing a positive start to the first session of the week with most European indices trading higher following an upbeat Asian session. FTSE100, DAX and CAC40 are all up but tensions are rising amid reports of an out of control outbreak occurring in India which has sparked widespread uncertainty regarding the future of the economic recovery. Several countries including the US, UK and France have pledged to send help in order to try and contain the outbreak as those have been able to effectively make progress in the vaccination process, but while they may have it relatively under control, India accounted for over 40% of the almost 900,000 cases announced Friday the 23rd of April. As countries try to avoid the scenario in which the variant starts spreading, tensions are rising as any indication that further restrictions and lockdowns are coming could have a serious impact on the outlook of the already challenging economic recovery and with many governments hoping for some return to normal by the summer holidays, markets could react strongly to signs of a worsening situation.
Tesla earnings report in focus
As the Wall Street earning season continues, and after we have received many reports from big companies and major financial institutions, focus this week will be on the mega-cap companies in the US which includes Alphabet (Tuesday), Microsoft (Tuesday), Apple (Wednesday) , Facebook (Wednesday) and Amazon (Thursday). This week starts with Tesla’s earnings report which has high expectations on it and will surely be under focus as investors eye any signs of slowing down in the progress made by the company that was just recently added to the S&P500 at the end of 2020. Tesla is expected to report an EPS of 79 cents in the first quarter of 2021, up sharply from 23 cents in the year-ago quarter while the consensus revenue forecast for the quarter is at $10.29 billion, up 72% year-over-year. The report is expected after the US session and with shares up almost 35% since reaching a low of $540 at the beginning of March, any negative parameter could have a larger than expected impact on the stock.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?