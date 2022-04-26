Asian markets were wrapped in caution on Tuesday as investors nursed the nasty hangover from the previous day’s rout as fears over the impact of China’s new lockdowns lingered in the air.
Overnight, Wall Street was thrown a lifeline later in the session after Twitter agreed to be bought by billionaire Elon Musk. In the currency space, the mighty dollar climbed to its highest level since March 2020 thanks to risk aversion and expectations over the Fed raising rates by 50 basis points next month. There was no love for gold despite the risk-off mood, with the precious metal securing a daily close below $1900, while oil tumbled below $100 amid worries about the global energy demand outlook.
Caution is likely to remain the name of the game this week with sentiment fragile as strict lockdowns in China, concerns around a global slowdown, Fed rate hike fears and geopolitical risks leave investors on edge. On the data front, there are a couple of key economic data releases from major economies, especially in the United States. Tech titans will be publishing their earnings this week with Microsoft and Google’s parent company Alphabet announcing their results on Tuesday after the market close. With so much going on, this promises to be another eventful and potentially volatile week for financial markets. Yesterday’s wild movements across the FX, commodity and equity space are testament to this.
Dollar bulls charge on
The dollar kicked off the week by appreciating against almost every single G10 currency as concerns over the economic impact of China’s strict lockdown sent investors rushing towards safety.
Market expectations over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates also empowered dollar bulls, propelling the dollar index (DXY) to a fresh two-year high. There are several key economic data points over the next few days which are likely to inject the currency with renewed vigour. US consumer confidence, Q1 GDP, and the PCE deflator will all be published, ahead of the key FOMC meeting next week. Should the data further reinforce market expectations over the Fed aggressively raising interest rates, the dollar could be set to appreciate further.
Oil back below $100
Oil benchmarks wobbled below $100 this morning after experiencing a sharp selloff in the previous session, due to fears that lockdowns in China will hit energy demand in the world’s second largest economy. On top of this, an appreciating dollar is adding extra pressure on the global commodity with Brent shedding roughly 1.5% this month. That said, geopolitical risks may limit downside losses, especially if the United States and its allies consider expanding sanctions on Russian oil imports.
On the data front, it may be wise to keep a close eye on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) report published on Wednesday. Another weekly drawdown in crude inventories could lend oil bulls a helping hand.
Commodity spotlight – Gold
After trading within a range for many weeks, gold finally experienced a solid breakdown below $1920 support with bears securing a daily close beneath the psychological $1900 level. The precious metal struggled to shine against a mighty dollar and aggressive Fed rate hike bets. With the greenback on a tear and potentially receiving further support in the week ahead, this could spell more trouble for gold despite the market caution and risk aversion.
Looking at the technical picture, sustained weakness below $1920 could signal a decline towards $1880 and $1850. Should $1900 prove to be reliable support, prices could retest $1920. A move back above this level will send prices into the prior range with the first level of resistance at $1960.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.