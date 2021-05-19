A risk-off mood is evident throughout global markets, with the equities and commodities losing ground. However, it is crypto which has been the most dramatic, with many wondering whether todays collapse could have wider implications.

Markets slump, with commodities driving FTSE downside

Cryptocurrencies collapse, with many fearing wider fallout

Inflation data continues to highlight price pressures

A dramatic day of trading has seen huge volatility in the crypto sphere spread throughout financial markets. From a UK perspective much of the hardest-hit stocks have come from the miners, with commodities taking a hit largely across the board. On a day of losses, it is perhaps unsurprising to see the VIX break that mould, with the volatility index up 13% thus far.

The collapse across the entire realm of Cryptocurrencies has many fearful of the economic implications of such capital destruction. With institutions having taken a more keen role over this latest bull-run, the repercussions of another extended crypto-capitulation could be more widespread compared with 2018. For some the institutional involvement in Bitcoin has helped bolster the case for its future inclusion as a mature asset class. However, that institutional involvement could ultimately result in greater regulation if its collapse sparks a wider fallout for financial markets.

Unfortunately, the prospect of continued asset purchases and rock bottom rates continues to come into question, with a raft of new inflation readings released today. With UK and Canadian CPI both on the rise, there is no doubt that the trajectory for prices remains upwards as the reopening takes shape. One particular area of interest comes in the form of factory prices, with the 9.9% UK PPI reading highlighting the dramatic rise of materials over the past year. Those prices may be on the way down if today is anything to go by, with commodities such as copper, iron ore, and nickel all heavily down today. However, perhaps the most dramatic mover on the commodity market has been the unlikely 2020 posterchild, with Lumber having lost a third of its value since last Monday.