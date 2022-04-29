Next week, the FOMC, the body of the US Federal Reserve responsible for monetary policy, will decide on a significant tightening of monetary policy. There is virtually no doubt that the key interest rates will be raised by 50bp. Both the statement and the press conference by Fed Chairman Powell should also confirm that further interest rate steps in quick succession are very likely. After next week, we expect further rate hikes totaling 150bp by the end of the year.

In addition to the decision on key interest rates, the decision to reduce the central bank's securities portfolio will very likely also be made. The markets have been prepared for months for the start of the balance sheet runoff. Immediately after next week's meeting, therefore, a start should be made on only partially reinvesting incoming redemptions of maturing securities. This will shrink the securities portfolio of the Fed and withdraw liquidity that was injected into the markets by the central bank during the COVID-19 crisis. It remains to be seen how quickly the Fed will proceed with this. In the minutes of the March FOMC meeting, a monthly reduction of the securities portfolio by USD 95bn (USD 60bn in government bonds + USD 35bn in mortgage bonds) was generally seen as appropriate by the meeting participants. This is certainly a clear indication to the markets. The start will be with a somewhat smaller amount. But the full amount should be reached in three months or slightly later.

If decided upon, this will mean a much faster balance sheet reduction than from 2017 to 2019, when the process had started with USD 10bn per month, followed by acceleration by USD 10bn per month each quarter until USD 50bn was reached. This time, they will start much higher and reach the maximum amount much faster. The Fed's balance sheet total is now almost twice as large as in 2017, but the goal of the portfolio reduction is now also different. Whereas in 2017 the process of reducing the balance sheet was supposed to take place in the background from a monetary policy perspective, the aim now is to contribute to monetary tightening, and this is reflected in the approach. Nevertheless, it remains a long-term project. At the pace mentioned, according to our calculations, the Fed’s total assets would not return to the level seen in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak until mid-2026.

Recently released US GDP data for the first quarter of 2022, which showed a contraction in the economy from the previous quarter, will have no impact on the decisions of the FOMC members as a whole. This is because the triggers for the contraction in the economy are mainly one-off effects. The decline in public spending is due to defense spending, but this is more likely to be a shift. Inventories had made a very large contribution to growth in the fourth quarter, so it was not surprising to see a countermovement in the first quarter. However, the strongest negative contribution came from foreign trade, as imports rose sharply while exports contracted. The former reflects still good domestic demand in the US, from where solid contributions to growth came. We expect the US economy to slow down in 2022 compared with last year, but the 1Q growth rate is not a meaningful indication of the current US economy overall.

EZ – GDP forecast lowered

Eurozone 1Q22 growth was well below our expectations at 0.2% q/q. The composition of 1Q growth has only been published for individual countries so far. In France and Spain, consumption suffered from high inflation as well as the slump in sentiment after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. By contrast, investment stabilized growth somewhat. Germany's economy benefited above all from investment and foreign trade.

In view of the weak start to the year, we are lowering our GDP forecast for 2022 to 2.8%. Uncertainty about the outlook remains high in view of the war in Ukraine and high inflation rates. In 1Q, it has already become apparent that record inflation rates have weighed heavily on consumption. However, the inflation rate stabilized in April for the first time in a long time because energy prices stopped rising further. If this trend continues in the coming months or inflation starts to fall slightly, this should have a slightly positive impact on consumption.

