Asia market update: Markets shake off weekend events in Russia; BOJ Summary of Opinions; China returns from holiday; Asia equities down after weak global PMIs Fri.

- Markets in Asia generally shrugged off the dramatic events in Russia over the weekend. Only USD/RUB saw a large move at Monday open (-1.5%).

- Oil opened up slightly and poked above $70, but soon fell back to Friday’s levels of ~69.50.

- Asian equities are in the red today by between 0.2 to 0.7% (other than Korea’s Kospi, +0.6%).

- OTOH, US equity FUTs are slightly higher (+0.2%).

- Judging by the BOJ Summary of Opinions released today (for June’s rate decision) and on top of the Minutes of the April meeting, it appears at least one member is open to reviewing YCC sooner than later.

- However, YCC prospects did not stop 10-yr JBG yields falling 0.5bps to 0.36%, the lowest since May 17.

- This is on top of Friday’s decline in the 5-year Japan JGB yield, to the lowest since Nov 2022.

- AU 3 yr -8bps, following on from Friday’s drop in bond yields in EU/DE/UK/US/JP/AU after weak PMI’s in each of those economies.

- Will continued weak PMI’s continue as a theme with China PMI on Friday?

- After last week’s significant falls in ASX 200 REITs (Thu -2.4%, Fri -2.8%) and despite the fall in AU yields today, AU REITs could only manage a weak recovery (+0.2%). ASX Financials -1.0%

- China reopened after 2-day holiday. Will CN govt release this week the stimulus measures that the markets are expectant for?

Looking ahead

- Mon night ECB Pres Lagarde speech.

- Tue ECB Pres Lagarde speech.

- Wed Australia CPI.

- Wed night US Fed Powell speech.

- Thu Japan Consumer Confidence, AU Retail Sales and US Fed Powell.

- Fri CN Manufacturing PMI, EU inflation rate and unemployment rate.

- Fri night US PCE Core and Personal Spending.

- Holidays this week: Jun 29 Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines closed for Eid-al-Adha.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens flat at 7,099.

- PwC Global seizes control of PwC Australia; To sell Govt business for A$1; Replaces CEO.

- New Zealand PM Hipkins: Will encourage China to influence Russia to end war - speaks to reporters prior to departing for China where he will meet Pres Xi.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.2% 18,845.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.7% at 3,177.

- China Foreign Min Qin Gang meets Russian Dep Foreign Min Andrei Rudenko in Beijing - China Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

- China Foreign Ministry: China supports Russia in maintaining national stability.

- China may step up fiscal support to assist growth with interest rate cuts likely in 2H, including potential cut to RRR - China Securities News.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2056 v 7.1795 prior (weakest level since Nov 10, 2022).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY244B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY155B v CNYXXXB prior (prior injection/drain figures not released due to holiday).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.4% at 32,647.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Jun meeting summary of opinions: One member said BOJ must consider reviewing YCC at an early stage, even as it maintains easy monetary policy.

- Japan top FX diplomat Kanda: Recent JPY currency (Yen) moves seen as rapid and excessive, want to deal with excessive moves appropriately; reiterates will respond to FX moves if excessive.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: To continue to monitor developments in Russia with great interest.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan Finance Ministry (MOF) and Bank of Japan (BOJ) said to plan to issue new currency notes for the denominations of ¥10K, ¥5K and ¥1K; effective Jul 2024 - Japanese press [update].

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,568.

Other Asia

- Thailand Regulator to take steps to restore investor confidence as Stark probed for possible breach of laws.

- Vietnam government has asked the Construction Min to help Novaland [property developer].

North America

- US Sec of State Blinken: I don't think we've seen the final act of Russian turmoil [**Note: according to senior US official, concessions were made over Russia Defense Min Shoigu's future as well as others].

Europe

- (RU) Unverified reports that Wagner Chief Prigozhin's troops have taken control of 'all military facilities' in two big Russian cities in the south [weekend update].

- (RU) Russia pres Putin: we need unity of all forces, our answer will be harsh; we are facing treason, internal betrayal; any differences should be dropped - Nation address [weekend update].

- (RU) Wagner leader Prigozhin issues defiant message after pres Putin's speech; for the first time officially refuses to obey Putin's orders; [weekend update].

- (RU) Wagner Chief Prigozhin: Confirms Wagner is returning its convoys to bases to avoid bloodshed; going back to military field camps according to the plan [weekend update].

- (RU) According to Russia non-state press sources in Kremlin, in the middle of his offensive to Moscow Wagner chief Prigozhin began trying to reach Pres Putin directly as Prigozhin most likely realized that he 'exceeded the limit', but Putin did not want to talk with him; [weekend update].

- (UR) Ukraine Military Intelligence head Budanov: Russia finished preparations for the act of terror at Zaporizhzhia NPP (largest nuclear power plant in Europe); The situation 'has never been as serious as it is now [weekend update].

- Bank for International Settlements (BIS): Warns of material risk of further financial stress - Annual Report [weekend update].

- (DE) Germany said to push back against EU plan to raid Russian assets - FT.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 -0.4%, Hang Seng -0.4%; Shanghai Comphosite -1.1% ; Kospi +0.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%; Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.4%.

- EUR 1.08.97-1.0911 ; JPY 143.22-143.74; AUD 0.6670-0.6694 ; NZD 0.6137-0.6176.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,934/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $69.30/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.8253/lb.