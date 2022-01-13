Market movers today
Today's calendar is rather thin in terms of important market movers. In Sweden, unemployment and housing price data were published this morning at 06:00 CET.
The most important event is probably the Senate Banking Committee nomination hearing for Brainard. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell enjoys broad support, the same is probably not true of Brainard. Still, we expect Brainard will get approved. Given she is very likely to become vice chair, we are very much interested in her views on monetary policy. Is she on board with 3-4 rate hikes this year and the beginning of quantitative tightening? Normally, there is not much difference of opinion between Powell and Brainard, so we expect her to back the Fed U-turn.
US jobless claims data are out at 14:30 CET.
There are a few central bank speeches during the day. In the euro area, ECB's Guindos speaks at 11:30 CET and ECB's Elderson speaks at 15:00 CET. In the US, Fed's Barkin and Evans discuss the economic outlook at 18:00 CET and 19:00 CET, respectively.
The 60 second overview
New high in US inflation: Yesterday's US CPI release revealed a further rise in inflation to 7.0% y/y (in line with consensus). Core inflation pushed to a new high of 5.5% y/y from 4.9% with strong gains again coming from car prices (21.0% y/y), apparel (5.8% y/y) and shelter (4.2% y/y). It adds pressure on the Fed as underlying inflation pressures are set to continue due to the tightest labour market in decades. It requires decisive Fed action to rein in inflation again. Markets seemed to have feared an even higher number, though, as bond yields dropped and equity markets rallied following the release.
China faces important year: This morning we published Research China - Top 5 questions for 2022 - and financial implications, where we give a short overview of the most important questions in China this year: Will the economy recover? Will crackdowns continue? Will tensions over Taiwan increase further? What will the CPC Congress mean for the economic agenda? And will China end the zero-tolerance COVID policy?
Equities: Stock markets were unshaken by the high US inflation print as bond yields dropped slightly following the CPI release. S&P500 finished up 0.3%. In Asian trading markets are calm, although showing small declines. The S&P future is down 0.2%, Hang Seng -0.1% and Nikkei -1.0%.
FI: Yesterday, main focus besides continued solid issuance in EUR was the high US CPI inflation. However, it was as expected and still points to actions from the Fed. European yields dropped across EUR government markets and swaps and 10Y German yield ended 3bp lower and marginally more in 20-30Y maturities.
FX: USD lost against the rest of G10 currency sphere yesterday even as the high US CPI inflation print cemented the need for tightening of US monetary policy. Scandies in particular gained on the back of the weaker USD.
Credit: Credit markets were mixed yesterday, where slightly dovish central bank communication was offset by continued high primary market activity. Both IG and HY cash bonds widened marginally by some 0.2bp and 1.5bp respectively. In synthetic indices, iTraxx Main tightened by 0.6bp to 50.1bp while Xover tightened 1.8bp to 249bp.
Nordic macro
No tier 1 data in Scandinavia today.
