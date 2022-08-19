US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 107.640.

Energies: Sept '22 Crude is Down at 88.92.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 22 ticks and trading at 139.24.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 117 ticks Lower and trading at 4257.25.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1767.60. Gold is 36 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower except the Hang Seng exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Mortgage Delinquencies - tentative. This is Major.

No real economic news to speak of.

Lack of major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 08/18/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 08/18/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as all the instruments we use for Market Correlation purposes were trading Higher. The Dow traded Higher by about 19 points and the other indices traded Higher as well although slightly. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we first viewed the market, we saw something that we seldom see: all the instruments we use for Market Correlation purposes were trading Higher. Whenever you have the situation of all instruments trading Higher or conversely Lower, you don't have a correlated market hence the Neutral bias. A Neutral or Mixed bias means the markets could go anywhere and often does. In this case the markets veered to the Upside. We believe this occurred because Unemployment Claims came in less than expected may have been the driver for the sideways action, we witnessed Thursday. Today we have no real economic news to speak of so the markets will be left to its own devices to determine direction. Could this change? You bet.