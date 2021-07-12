US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.215.
Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Down at 73.67.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 13 ticks and trading at 163.01.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 42 ticks Lower and trading at 4349.50.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1801.10. Gold is 98 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower at this time. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
On Friday the ZN made it's move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of multicharts built on an AMP platform
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation on Friday thus the Neutral bias. A neutral bias means the markets could go anywhere. The markets did migrate to the Upside as the Dow gained 448 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Friday early morning we witnessed a major change in market direction. The indices pointed Higher Friday morning but the markets weren't correlated hence the Neutral bias. After the dramatic falloff on Thursday the markets decided to leap Higher Friday. It would seem that we are entering the phase of one day Down, next day Up and that may appear to work for awhile, until it doesn't. That's why we relay on the time proven principles of Market Correlation. Today we have an FOMC member speaking and a 10 year bond auction at 1 PM this afternoon. Not much to go on eco news wise today so the markets will rely on it's own devices today.
