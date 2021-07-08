US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.525.

Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Down at 71.06.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 38 ticks and trading at 164.15.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 181 ticks Lower and trading at 4302.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1813.00. Gold is 109 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower across the board. All of Europe is trading Lower as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. A Neutral bias means the markets could go anywhere on that trading day and yesterday was no exception. The markets migrated to the Upside with the Dow trading 104 points Higher and the other indices migrated to positive territory as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we claimed a Neutral bias which means the markets could go anywhere and yesterday was no exception to that rule. The Dow opened Higher but migrated to positive territory after 10:30 AM EST probably due to the Jolts Jobs numbers which showed this month beat the previous period. Today we have the all-important Unemployment Claims numbers as well as both the Crude oil inventory as well Natural Gas storage. Both are reported on the same day this week due to the Fourth of July holiday.