US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.525.
Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Down at 71.06.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 38 ticks and trading at 164.15.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 181 ticks Lower and trading at 4302.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1813.00. Gold is 109 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower across the board. All of Europe is trading Lower as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories are out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. A Neutral bias means the markets could go anywhere on that trading day and yesterday was no exception. The markets migrated to the Upside with the Dow trading 104 points Higher and the other indices migrated to positive territory as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we claimed a Neutral bias which means the markets could go anywhere and yesterday was no exception to that rule. The Dow opened Higher but migrated to positive territory after 10:30 AM EST probably due to the Jolts Jobs numbers which showed this month beat the previous period. Today we have the all-important Unemployment Claims numbers as well as both the Crude oil inventory as well Natural Gas storage. Both are reported on the same day this week due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1800 amid firmer USD, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800, as the US dollar holds firmer despite the cautious Fed’s minutes. Bloomberg reported that the ECB policymakers have agreed to raise their inflation goal to 2% and allow room to overshoot it when needed. Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Weaker below 1.3800 as covid woes threaten UK reopening
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenges the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level
Gold rallied over $15 from the daily swing lows and moved back above the $1,810 level, or closer to multi-week tops during the early European session.
Crypto markets bleed in preparation for massive bull rally
Bitcoin price is correcting toward the demand zone stretching from $30,573 to $31,979. Ethereum price broke out of the rising wedge and is likely to find support between $2,041 to $2,106.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.