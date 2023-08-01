Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 101.950.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Down at 81.53.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 124.09.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 30 ticks Lower and trading at 4607.00.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1993.00. Gold is 162 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders

Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day, reported by brand.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9 AM EST as the S&P moved Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9 AM and the ZN started its Upward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/31/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/31/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as it was correlated in that direction. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 100 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets continued its upward climb from Friday as the Dow rose over 100 points and the other indices closer as well. Do we think this was a Dead Cat Bounce? No. We think Smart Money wanted to continue its Upward climb. Today we have far more economic news on the docket than we did yesterday, so it will be interesting to see what direction the markets take. This week we will also have No Farm Payrolls and that will provide a clear indication of how the labor market is doing.