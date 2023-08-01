USD: Sep '23 is Up at 101.950.
Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Down at 81.53.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 124.09.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 30 ticks Lower and trading at 4607.00.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1993.00. Gold is 162 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders
-
Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Construction Spending m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major
-
Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day, reported by brand.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9 AM EST as the S&P moved Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9 AM and the ZN started its Upward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/31/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/31/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as it was correlated in that direction. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 100 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday the markets continued its upward climb from Friday as the Dow rose over 100 points and the other indices closer as well. Do we think this was a Dead Cat Bounce? No. We think Smart Money wanted to continue its Upward climb. Today we have far more economic news on the docket than we did yesterday, so it will be interesting to see what direction the markets take. This week we will also have No Farm Payrolls and that will provide a clear indication of how the labor market is doing.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
