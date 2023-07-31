Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 101.420.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Up at 81.30.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 124.06.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Higher and trading at 4611.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1996.30. Gold is 36 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher. Currently Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London and Spanish Ibex exchanges.

Possible challenges to traders

Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Loan Officer Survey - tentative. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10:30 AM EST as the S&P moved Higher around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the ZN started its Downward descent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/28/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/28/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as it was correlated in that direction. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 177 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Finally, the markets moved Higher. It may have been a Dead Cat Bounce in that short covering came into play and drove the markets Higher or it could have been the Smart Money aka the institutionals who wanted the markets to trade Higher. To the retail trader it doesn't matter as we suggested the markets would go Higher based on our rules of Market Correlation. Today we are very light on the economic news front as we only have Chicago PMI which is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is however major and could move the markets. Any number above 50 shows robust buying activity that is crucial to the economy.