USD: Sep '23 is Up at 101.420.
Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Up at 81.30.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 2 ticks and trading at 124.06.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Higher and trading at 4611.50.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1996.30. Gold is 36 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher. Currently Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London and Spanish Ibex exchanges.
Possible challenges to traders
-
Chicago PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Loan Officer Survey - tentative. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
On Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10:30 AM EST as the S&P moved Higher around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10:30 AM and the ZN started its Downward descent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/28/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/28/23
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as it was correlated in that direction. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 177 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Finally, the markets moved Higher. It may have been a Dead Cat Bounce in that short covering came into play and drove the markets Higher or it could have been the Smart Money aka the institutionals who wanted the markets to trade Higher. To the retail trader it doesn't matter as we suggested the markets would go Higher based on our rules of Market Correlation. Today we are very light on the economic news front as we only have Chicago PMI which is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is however major and could move the markets. Any number above 50 shows robust buying activity that is crucial to the economy.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, stays above 1.1000
EUR/USD climbed toward 1.1050 following the inflation and growth data from the Euro area but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As markets adopt a cautious stance in the American session, the pair retreats toward 1.1000 and trades in the lower half of its daily range.
GBP/USD loses traction, declines below 1.2850
GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2850 following a bullish start to the week. The modest US Dollar strength weighs on the pair on Monday as markets hold cautious ahead of the Bank of England policy announcements and US labor market data later in the week.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,960
Following a quiet start to the week, gold price advanced above $1,960 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, XAU/USD's trading action remains subdued. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates in a tight channel below 4%, failing to provide a directional clue.
John Deaton calls Ripple XRP case “the most significant non-fraud SEC enforcement action in modern history”
XRP holder community is awaiting the SEC next steps to appeal versus Judge Torres’ ruling on XRP status as a security. Amidst the anticipation surrounding the ruling, pro-XRP attorney John Deaton has made more comments on the recent information about the SEC lawsuit against Coinbase.
S&P 500 News: Apple, Amazon earnings on tap this week
The S&P 500 added 1.01% last week despite experiencing a serious plunge last Thursday. The much-watched index has now advanced in nine of the past 11 weeks and seems poised to keep going despite technical indicators calling it overbought.