US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.945.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 93.83.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 11 ticks and trading at 153.12.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 10 ticks Lower and trading at 4341.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1898.5. Gold is 14 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Lower. Europe is trading Mixed at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/18/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/18/22

Bias

Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any evidence of Market Correlation. The Dow closed lower by 233 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Last Friday morning when we viewed the markets the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher as well as the indices themselves. This serves as a red flag to us as it defies our rules of Market Correlation. As such we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets closed Lower probably due to the geopolitical events between Russia and Ukraine. According to President Biden Russia is poised to attack Ukraine and will do so any day now. He believes that war between the two countries is imminent and will happen "any day now". This does not make the global markets feel good as the markets themselves do not like uncertainty. I know this is an oxymoron as the markets is the most certain environment of all but it has always been that way. Could the markets reverse course and decide to go Higher? yes, but as we say each day anything can happen in a volatile market and this market has proven to be quite volatile.