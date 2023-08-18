USD: Sep '23 is Down at 103.290.
Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Down at 79.67.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 36 ticks and trading at 119.25.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 32 ticks Lower and trading at 4376.50.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1924.30. Gold is 91 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Currently Europe is trading Lower as well.
Possible challenges to traders
-
No Major Economic News to speak of.
-
Lack of Major Economic News.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 8:30 AM EST as the S&P dived Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascension. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/17/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/17/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as Crude, the USD and Gold were all trading Lower Thursday morning, and this usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets had other ideas as the Dow closed 291 points Lower and the other instruments closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we had another situation of a market that was correlated to one direction in the morning, but the afternoon switches gears and turns in the opposite direction. This seems to be the situation this entire week. Was it the Trump indictment that caused this or was it summer doldrums or the lack of professional traders in the pits or manning the trades? In truth it could be all the above. It is clear that the Street doesn't like to see a former president being indicted for a 4th or 5th time. It is equally true that the professional traders are out enjoying their vacations and the fruits of their labors (so to speak). Will this change any time soon? Probably after Labor Day when the pros return, and cooler minds prevail. But as in all things, only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
