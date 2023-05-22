Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 102.995.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Down at 71.58.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 17 ticks and trading at 135.10.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 8 ticks Lower and trading at 4202.00.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1987.10. Gold is 1 tick Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher. Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

No Major economic news to speak of.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/19/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/19/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the indices were correlated that way. Unfortunately, that changed at around 11 AM EST Friday morning as the markets began to slide and then fell into negative territory. The Dow dropped 109 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.