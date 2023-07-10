Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 102.045.

Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Down at 73.51.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 16 ticks and trading at 123.08.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 40 ticks Lower and trading at 4424.00.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1929.10. Gold is 34 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Aussie and Nikkei exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders

FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Higher at around 8:30 AM EST after Non-Farm Payrolls was reported. The S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN started its Upward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:45 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/07/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/07/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. Why? Because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day. The Jobs report came out at 8:30 AM EST the markets veered to the Downside. The Dow closed 187 points Lowr and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't seeing much in the way of correlation and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So, Friday the Jobs numbers came out which wasn't stellar. It wasn't bad as it did show a gain in the number of jobs, unfortunately it didn't meet expectation. It showed a gain of 209,000 net new jobs versus 224,000 expected. This turned out to be the lowest job growth since December, 2020. The market wasn't pleased with this number because it creates the expectation that the Fed will continue to hike rates and that's not what the markets want. Today we have an FOMC member speaking and Consumer Credit. Will this be enough to change market direction? Only time will tell...