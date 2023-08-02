Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 102.090.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Up at 81.81.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 123.05.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 125 ticks Lower and trading at 4569.00.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1987.20. Gold is 84 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower as well.

Possible challenges to traders

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10 AM EST as the S&P moved Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN started its Upward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/01/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/01/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias we didn't see much conviction direction wise. The markets gave us a Mixed Day with the Dow Higher by 71 points, however the other indices traded Lower. All in all, a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets didn't really show us much in the way of direction Tuesday morning, hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets didn't disappoint in this as the Dow closed Higher but the other indices didn't. The whole purpose of Market Correlation is to determine direction and when the markets are Neutral, it serves as a warning flag to alert you to beware as the markets haven't given you definitive direction. Today we only have two economic reports: ADP Non-Farm Employment change and Crude Oil Inventories.